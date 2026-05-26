Russia destroys USD 1.4M worth of UN aid in strike on Dnipro warehouse

A Russian missile strike on the city of Dnipro destroyed a World Food Programme warehouse containing $1.4 million in humanitarian aid intended for civilians.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced this on X, according to Ukrinform.

“Yesterday, a Russian Iskander missile struck a World Food Programme warehouse in Dnipro. Fortunately, no one was injured. However, humanitarian aid worth more than $1.4 million, intended for 130,000 people, was completely destroyed,” Sybiha said.

According to the Foreign Minister, despite recent discussions at the United Nations Security Council and repeated calls from the international community, Russia continues its barbaric attacks on humanitarian workers and facilities.

Sybiha stressed that Moscow’s actions are further evidence of its blatant disregard for international humanitarian law and demonstrate Russia’s true attitude toward the United Nations and its member states.

“I call on UN Secretary-General António Guterres to use all available instruments and authority to force Russia to stop these reckless attacks on humanitarian operations,” Sybiha wrote.

The World Food Programme confirmed that the warehouse in Dnipro used for its humanitarian operations was hit by what it described as a targeted strike involving a high-precision Iskander ballistic missile on May 25. A large quantity of food supplies intended to support people living near the frontline was destroyed. All WFP staff members are safe.

“Targeting humanitarians trying to save innocent civilians affected by war is a crime and a violation of international humanitarian law. This is the second time this warehouse has been hit. In November 2025, it was damaged by a drone strike. Over the past 18 months, WFP has recorded more than 84 incidents affecting its warehouses, vehicles, distribution points, and the assets of its local humanitarian partners across Ukraine,” said Richard Ragan, WFP Representative in Ukraine.

The World Food Programme reiterated that international humanitarian law prohibits attacks on civilian and humanitarian infrastructure. Such incidents pose a direct threat to the delivery of life-saving aid to civilians affected by the war.

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As previously reported by Ukrinform, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees lost $1 million worth of humanitarian aid after a Russian missile struck one of its warehouses in Dnipro on May 20.