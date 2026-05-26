Ukraine says no peace possible without U.S., calls for stronger Europe role

Ukraine says no peace possible without U.S., calls for stronger Europe role

Ukrinform
Ending Russia’s war against Ukraine is impossible without the involvement and leadership of the United States, while Europe must play a stronger in peace efforts.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in comments to journalists on the sidelines of the forum “Ukraine–Africa. Past, Present and Future of Relations,” according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Without the United States, it is unrealistic to achieve an end to Russian aggression. Simply unrealistic. These are the realities. Therefore, we need both U.S. involvement and U.S. leadership,” Sybiha said.

He added that the time has also come for a new role for Europe in peace efforts.

“But again, I repeat – as mutually complementary tracks. And we are working on this now. Tomorrow I will have an informal meeting with EU Foreign Ministers, and we will discuss the role, format, and participation of Europe in peace efforts,” the Minister said.

Read also: Sybiha calls Lavrov’s threats to strike Kyiv “spit in face of diplomacy”

As previously reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that talks involving Washington on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine had stalled due to a lack of progress, but the United States was ready to re-engage if there were prospects for results.

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