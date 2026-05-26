Ukraine dismisses Belarusian claims of border drone attacks

Unfounded accusations by Belarus alleging that Ukrainian drones attempted attacks are yet another effort to shift responsibility onto Ukraine.

This was stated by State Border Guard Service Spokesperson Andrii Demchenko in a comment to Ukrinform.

“Another attempt by Belarus to accuse Ukraine of something and shift responsibility onto us, while once again claiming there are supposedly no threats to Ukraine from Belarus. We have seen this before, and we remember it,” the Spokesperson said.

He stressed that the statement by Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich “contained many absurd claims about the situation in Ukraine, including assertions that their air defense systems detect regular crossings of the border by combat UAVs from our country every day. They allegedly counted 116 such incidents in just the past week. My question is: how much restraint did it take to stay silent for so long about these supposed Ukrainian provocations? And apparently their air defense systems can detect only Ukrainian drones, because for some reason they fail to notice what flies into Ukraine from Belarus,” Demchenko emphasized.

As previously reported by the media, Belarus’ Security Council accused Ukraine of allegedly making regular attempts to strike border infrastructure with combat drones. In his statement, Volfovich claimed that more than a hundred Ukrainian drones had supposedly crossed into Belarus over the course of a week.