Ukraine capable of seizing initiative on parts of frontline – German CDU/CSU spox

Strengthening Ukraine is the only path to a just peace, and the strategic goal of Germany’s conservatives is to ensure Ukraine’s victory and the restoration of its internationally recognized borders.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by Jürgen Hardt, foreign policy spokesperson for the CDU/CSU parliamentary faction.

“Ukraine’s victory means the restoration of Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders. As is well known, Ukraine is not claiming a single square centimeter of Russian territory; it is only defending its own land and its citizens. Incidentally, for me this also includes the return of the abducted children whom Putin took to Russia. So, in this sense, I say: Ukraine must win this war,” the Bundestag member said.

Like German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Hardt expressed optimism about the current situation on the battlefield.

“I also have the impression that Ukraine is capable of successfully repelling Russia’s spring offensive and seizing the initiative in certain sections of the frontline. This is evidence of strength,” he noted.

In his view, Ukraine’s military advantage is the key to meaningful negotiations.

“I am convinced that this is the only way to force Putin to agree to serious and fair peace negotiations – if he is compelled to take into account that the situation could turn against him. He will probably come to the conclusion sooner rather than later that it is better to agree to peace than to face an obvious defeat,” the lawmaker said.

At the same time, the spokesperson for Germany’s conservatives added that if Ukraine itself decides to make certain concessions in pursuit of a “viable peace solution” and to avoid future casualties, it would have Berlin’s full support.

“But the goal remains unchanged: to drive Russian troops out of Ukraine,” he stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, during a recent visit to Kyiv, Pistorius also stated that Ukraine currently holds the initiative in its defensive war against Russia, while Russia is in a “phase of weakness.”