Ukraine should continue strikes on Russian military infrastructure in rear areas – Estonian FM

Ukraine should continue strikes on Russian military infrastructure in rear areas – Estonian FM

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Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin constantly plays on Europeans' fears of escalation in an attempt to pressure them into reducing support for Ukraine and discouraging Ukrainian strikes on targets inside Russia, but partners are not yielding to this pressure.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

Tsahkna said that Putin was deliberately exploiting the fear of escalation in the West, seeking to create the impression that the Baltic states and NATO's eastern flank could be drawn into the war.

He noted that, while historically such fears are understandable in the West, they should not determine policy decisions. According to him, Putin would like Western countries to pressure Ukraine into stopping strikes on Russian territory, but this is not happening.

The minister stressed that no one is questioning Ukraine's right to strike deep inside Russian territory, adding that Ukraine's "long-range sanctions" are proving effective.

Read also: Zelensky: Every Ukrainian 'long-range sanction' is argument for Russia to end war

He acknowledged that Baltic states, whose territory has recently been affected by drone incidents, are not pleased when such incidents occur, but said they understand that Ukrainian strikes are targeting the "lifelines" of Russia's military machine in places such as Ust-Luga and St. Petersburg, which are close to NATO borders. Such incidents, he said, should be seen as "side effects of Russia's war of aggression."

Tsahkna stated that Ukraine should continue these operations, while also acknowledging that the number of such incidents could increase in the future.

At the same time, he stressed that responsibility lies with Russia, which is deliberately pushing drones toward NATO territory while spreading false claims that the Baltic states and Finland have officially authorized Ukraine to use their territory for strikes. He categorically rejected this narrative.

Earlier, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said earlier that his country was better prepared than NATO as a whole for possible Russian aggression.

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