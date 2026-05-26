Netherlands delivers over 60 pickup trucks, advanced drone systems to Ukraine

The Netherlands has delivered a new package of military aid to Ukraine, including more than 60 Toyota Hilux pickup trucks and advanced unmanned systems.

That is according to Ukrinform's correspondent in The Hague, who attended the loading of the equipment onto railway platforms ahead of its shipment to Ukraine.

Colonel Simon Wouda, who has led the Netherlands' Taskforce Ukraine at the Ministry of Defense since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, said the vehicles were purchased from the civilian market and repainted in military colors before being transferred to Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces.

He added that the vehicles are intended to provide mobility for units operating both strike and interceptor drones. He stressed that the shipment was part of a broader military assistance package already being delivered to Ukraine.

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Wouda also noted that speed was crucial because Ukrainian troops were fighting now, adding that the Netherlands was supplying not just weapons but full operational capabilities. According to him, weapons systems are delivered together with spare parts, ammunition, translated technical documentation, and training when necessary.

Representatives of Milrem Robotics, High Eye, and Acecore Technologies were also present during the shipment and showcased equipment purchased by the Dutch Ministry of Defense for the Ukrainian military.

The companies said the systems were already being used for reconnaissance, evacuation, logistics, mine detection, and autonomous missions.

The Dutch Ministry of Defense said that unmanned technologies had become one of the decisive factors in modern warfare and described support for Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces as a strategic area of bilateral cooperation.

The Netherlands plans to provide Ukraine with EUR 3 billion in military support this year.