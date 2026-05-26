Sybiha calls Lavrov’s threats to strike Kyiv “spit in face of diplomacy”

Statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio about Russia’s intention to continue strikes on Kyiv are “a spit in the face of diplomacy and a brazen provocation demonstrating Russia’s contempt for peace efforts,” requiring a strong international response.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha made the remarks to journalists on the sidelines of the forum “Ukraine–Africa. Past, Present and Future of Relations,” according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“I view this [Lavrov’s statements to the U.S. secretary of state about Russia’s intention to continue strikes on Kyiv] as a brazen provocation. This is yet another public confirmation of Russia’s interest in continuing the war. Lavrov allows himself to publicly disclose the course of the conversation, where he essentially confirms threats of attacks on Kyiv. It is very difficult for me to comprehend how such things can even be allowed,” Sybiha said.

He stressed that this once again demonstrates who is truly interested in prolonging and escalating the war.

“We very much hope that after receiving such signals, our partners – instead of simply taking this information into account, issuing recommendations to their citizens, or advising their representatives to leave Kyiv – will send a firm and tough signal to Moscow not to carry out such strikes,” the Foreign Minister noted.

Sybiha called the situation unacceptable, saying Russia is effectively showing contempt for international peace efforts.

“This is truly a spit in the face of diplomacy. What arrogance – to directly inform the leading country, the most powerful country in the world, that you disregard its peace efforts, ignore the peace process, and intend to continue strikes on Kyiv. This simply does not fit into my understanding of how diplomacy works,” he said.

The minister expressed hope for a tough international reaction.

“The signals should not come from Moscow, but to Moscow – about what will happen if this occurs. They must understand the consequences of their irresponsible behavior and disregard for peace efforts,” he stressed.

According to Sybiha, the international community’s response should include additional support for Ukraine and increased pressure on Russia.

“Russia must be stopped. And it can only be stopped through strength, additional sanctions, further isolation, the use of frozen assets – everything that is sensitive for their economy and weakens their ability to continue aggression,” the Minister said.

He also criticized Russia for publicly disclosing details of diplomatic contacts.

“Usually, only general descriptions of conversations are shared. Here, however, there are details – including threats about which locations will be targeted. This is effectively a spit in the face of diplomacy,” the Foreign Minister stated.

“The signals must reach Moscow – how to prevent this, how to stop the aggression, and how to achieve a just peace,” Sybiha added.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone conversation with Sergey Lavrov on Monday at the request of the Russian side. According to Department of State Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, the parties exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine war, bilateral relations, and the situation surrounding Iran.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a statement claiming that Lavrov had informed Rubio of Moscow’s intention to continue strikes on Kyiv and recommended evacuating diplomatic personnel.