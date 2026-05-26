Zelensky to Tsikhanouskaya: Ukraine has never been threat to Belarus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on the sidelines of the 4th International Summit of Cities and Regions "Partnership. Resilience. Preparedness."

The head of state said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"We all support the aspiration of the Belarusian people to free themselves from Russian interference, and we know that Russia is now trying to drag Belarus even deeper into this war against Ukraine. We value every expression of support from Belarusians for a free Ukraine, and we know that the day will come when there will once again be good-neighborly relations between our states – based on the real independence of both Ukraine and Belarus from Moscow. This is exactly what we discussed today with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and her team, who are visiting Kyiv," Zelensky said.

He also stressed that Ukraine had never been a threat to Belarus.

"And we are grateful to those Belarusians who stand with Ukraine – now, when the fate of both our independence and the independence of every nation that borders Russia is being decided," Zelensky said.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya arrived in Kyiv on May 25. During a press conference with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, she said that it was very important for Belarusian democratic forces that Ukraine view a free Belarus as a partner and neighbor rather than a threat.

Zelensky stated on May 20 that Russians view Belarus and Russia's Bryansk region as directions for potential additional attacks against Ukraine.

File photo: Office of the President of Ukraine