Umerov meeting German, French, and UK national security advisers in Berlin – Politico

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov traveled to Berlin on Tuesday for talks with national security advisers to the leaders of Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

This was reported by Politico, citing its sources, according to Ukrinform.

“Ukraine's top negotiator Rustem Umerov arrived in Berlin on Tuesday for talks, amid Russia's warning to foreign diplomats to leave Kyiv due to planned airstrikes,” the report said.

According to the publication, Umerov is set to meet national security advisers of the E3 group of Germany, France and the U.K on Tuesday.

Politico noted that the diplomatic activity comes after a massive Russian attack on Kyiv over the weekend and Moscow’s statements about preparing new “consistent and systematic strikes,” along with calls for foreign citizens and diplomats to leave Kyiv “as soon as possible.”

The outlet also recalled that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week that Washington would step back from peace talks on Ukraine, arguing they had not been productive.

Politico further highlighted that the Berlin talks take place amid tensions between Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following the German chancellor’s proposal of “associate membership” for Ukraine as an interim step toward full EU accession. Zelensky criticized the idea, insisting that Ukraine’s place in the EU must be “full, complete, and equal.”

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Umerov made an unannounced visit to Brussels on May 25, where he met with Björn Seibert, head of the cabinet of the President of the European Commission.