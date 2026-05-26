Zelensky greets Tsikhanouskaya, Budapest mayor at Summit of Cities and Regions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at the 4th International Summit of Cities and Regions Summit "Partnership. Resilience. Preparedness," addressed foreign guests and specifically welcomed Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony.

Zelensky said this in his opening speech at the summit, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Recently, Lukashenko said that it was time for the presidents of Ukraine and Belarus to meet. Lukashenko said that – but instead, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya came. I am glad to see you here with us," Zelensky said.

He noted that Russia continues attempts to drag Belarus into the war.

"They are again threatening us with strikes, again refusing real diplomacy. They are trying to further involve Belarus in the war and are threatening the Baltic states, Finland, Moldova, and Poland. We must remain resilient, very strong, and remember that a lot depends today on our decisions and our shared sense of unity," Zelensky said.

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Speaking about the Budapest mayor, Zelensky stated: "Today the mayor of Budapest, the capital, is here. I hope that we will definitely normalize relations between our countries. I am convinced of this. It is very important for everyone – both in our region and, as we can see, in Europe as a whole."

He also thanked all foreign guests at the summit for their consistent support for Ukraine, stressing the importance of cooperation between cities and regions.

"This format clearly shows how life in Europe is organized, and why our defense in this war has gained such broad global support. We have never relied only on relations between national leaders. For us, what societies think has always been very important," Zelensky said.

He urged partners to continue communicating to political leaders that air defense for Ukraine remains the number one priority.

"It is important to continue working together on the resilience of our Ukrainian communities. And therefore, on the experience of resilience that will also be useful for communities in your countries," he added.

Concluding his remarks, Zelensky said: "The fate of our freedom and yours is being decided here in Ukraine, in this war, in which system will prevail – our European one or the Moscow one. We must help defend Ukraine's independence and support its people."

The 3rd International Summit of Cities and Regions was held in Kyiv on June 6, 2025. The event was attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, government officials, representatives of local communities, as well as delegates from 20 countries and 22 foreign embassies.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine