Russian forces attack Zaporizhzhia, three people injured

Russian forces attack Zaporizhzhia, three people injured

Ukrinform
An explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday, with local authorities confirming that the city came under attack.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"At least two people have been injured, cars are burning – these are the preliminary consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia," Fedorov said.

He later added: "There are already three wounded – the number of injured is increasing as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia."

According to the report, the blast wave and debris damaged a non-residential building. Several nearby vehicles were also damaged, some of which caught fire.

Rescue services have already extinguished the fires, while other consequences of the attack are still being assessed.

Read also: Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia region torture child and unlawfully convict three others

Fedorov also noted that the air raid alert in the region had been ongoing for more than two hours.

The Ukrainian Air Force had previously warned of the threat of drone strikes and high-speed missiles.

Photo: t.me / ivan_fedorov_zp

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