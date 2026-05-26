Ukrainian military denies Russian claims of capturing village of Riasne in Sumy region

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have denied Russian claims that Russian troops captured the village of Riasne in the Sumy region.

According to Ukrinform, the 14th Army Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces made the statement on Facebook.

"The information widely circulated by enemy resources about the alleged capture of the village of Riasne in the Krasnopillia community, Sumy region, by units of Russia's 34th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade and the supposed 'defeat' of Ukrainian forces is another information and psychological operation and does not correspond to reality," the statement said.

Ukrainian units continue to hold defensive positions, carry out measures to contain Russian troops, and inflict significant personnel losses on the enemy.

The military said Russia's attempt to present wishful thinking as reality by mentioning alleged Ukrainian "assault groups" and inventing "week-long battles" is aimed solely at covering up its own failures and creating the illusion of a "security zone" for the domestic Russian audience.

"The settlement remains under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the situation is fully under control," the 14th Army Corps command said.

The military urged the public to trust only official sources and refrain from spreading false narratives promoted by Russian invaders, which are attempting to compensate for the lack of real battlefield successes through media manipulation.

Earlier, Ukrainian State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said Russian troops had intensified the use of small assault groups near the border areas of the Sumy region but had been unable to achieve significant gains or expand their zone of control.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces