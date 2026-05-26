Only Alternative for Germany opposes aid to Ukraine in Bundestag – CDU/CSU spox

Support for Ukraine in the German parliament extends beyond the ruling coalition, and there are virtually no disagreements between coalition partners on foreign policy or Ukraine.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by Jürgen Hardt, a Bundestag member from the Christian Democratic Union of Germany and foreign policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary faction.

“I have the impression that we also have support for this Ukraine policy from a significant part of the opposition – primarily among the Greens. This means that the base of support for Ukraine in the German Bundestag is broader than the current governing coalition. Only Alternative for Germany clearly opposes assistance to Ukraine,” he said.

Hardt stressed that there are no fundamental disagreements between the coalition partners on foreign policy or Ukraine.

“There are no differences in Ukraine policy between what Boris Pistorius, Lars Klingbeil and Bärbel Bas consider right, and what Friedrich Merz and Johann Wadephul consider right,” he noted.

Commenting on the stability of the government amid polling data and reports of tensions between coalition partners – the CDU/CSU bloc and the Social Democratic Party of Germany – Hardt expressed confidence in the coalition’s durability.

“First of all, I am convinced that the government will endure. This year, a whole series of important reform steps will be implemented,” he said, adding that 2026 should be used for reforms whose results will become visible between 2027 and 2029.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Germany’s current governing coalition consists of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany / Christian Social Union Bavaria bloc and the Social Democratic Party of Germany. The coalition was formed following the federal elections in February 2025, with Friedrich Merz becoming Germany’s Federal Chancellor.