FM Sybiha: Ukraine is ready to discuss with partners more than just “airport” truce with Russia

Ukraine is ready to discuss with its European partners the idea of reaching an “airport” ceasefire with Russia, though other formats—such as an “energy” or “port” ceasefire—are also possible; however, a single practical case must be clearly worked out to demonstrate the effectiveness of this approach.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told reporters this during a conversation on the sidelines of the “Ukraine–Africa: The Past, Present, and Future of Relations” forum, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“We [with the foreign ministers of EU member states] will discuss this tomorrow, because it also needs to be discussed with the Russian side. It could be an ‘airport’ truce, it could be an ‘energy’ truce, it could be a ‘port’ truce. In other words, let’s choose a direction, a case, an issue, and try to resolve it within a clearly defined timeframe,” Sybiha said.

He added that this is precisely the Ukrainian side’s approach—to prioritize one issue, resolve it, and “demonstrate the success of this track.”

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine is proposing that European countries assist in reaching agreements with Russia regarding a mutual cessation of strikes on airports.