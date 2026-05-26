The village of Zapsillia in Sumy region remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite reports on Russian media outlets claiming it has been captured.

According to Ukrinform, the “Kursk” military group reported this on Facebook.

“The level of imagination displayed by the authors of Russian Telegram trash channels never ceases to amaze us. We have already debunked the fakes about the alleged ‘liberation’ of the village of Myropillia in the Sumy region by Russian occupiers,” the military noted.

"And now a new lie has popped up about the village of Zapsillia. The same style, the same zeal, and the same nonsense. The Communications Center of the ‘Kursk’ military group officially and responsibly states: both of the aforementioned settlements were and remain under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces,” the ‘Kursk’ military group stated.

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As the military noted, “the fake swamp scribblers are clearly saddened by their lack of success on the front lines. So they come up with one delusion after another, just to justify their pathetic existence in some way.”

As reported by Ukrinform, the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied reports of the alleged capture of the village of Riasne in the Sumy region by Russian troops.