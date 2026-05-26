FM Tsahkna: Estonia plans to continue sustained military support for Ukraine

Estonia will continue to provide fixed support to Ukraine at a level of 0.25% of GDP even after 2027.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna expressed this view in an interview with Ukrinform.

When asked whether Estonia, which in 2024 committed to allocating 0.25% of GDP to military support for Ukraine for four years, would continue to do so after that period ends, the foreign minister replied: “I think so… we will continue.”

He emphasized that this is only part of Estonia’s assistance, which, in particular, includes participation in the PURL initiative, investments in joint defense projects, and the provision of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“We are investing a lot of money. Estonia’s total aid is approaching 3 percent of GDP,” Tsahkna emphasized.

He explained that this figure—0.25% of GDP—was calculated together with the Ukrainians; if all members of the Coalition of the Willing were to allocate this share, it would enable Ukraine to wage a defensive war and sustain society for 4–5 years.

“Many countries are already doing this, but let’s be honest, the burden-sharing is not fair. The Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland, Germany, and the Netherlands are the main countries bearing this burden. Some are even contributing more than 0.25 percent,” Tsahkna stated.

He confirmed that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has raised the issue of every Alliance member taking on such commitments.

“We must be certain that support for Ukraine will be sustained,” the Estonian diplomat emphasized.

He also noted that Estonia is investing 5.24 percent of its GDP in its own defense, developing 10-year plans for the defense sector’s development, and 4-year plans for defense procurement.

As reported, according to media reports, five NATO countries—the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, and Canada—rejected the Alliance Secretary General’s proposal to allocate 0.25% of GDP to military aid for Ukraine, which was put forward during discussions on strengthening support for Kyiv. Rutte had hoped to ratify this proposal at the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara.