“Madiar”: Ukraine has identified 500 potential targets in Belarus in case of escalation by Lukashenko

Ukraine has already identified 500 targets in Belarus in case its leader, Alexander Lukashenko, goes to war.

According to Ukrinform, Robert “Madiar” Brovdi, commander of the unmanned systems forces (USF), wrote about this on Facebook.

“To Minsk Gauleiter Lukashenko: a barking dog doesn’t bite. A bird of prey is not like that. The first 500 targets are already on the drawing board. Free and very practical advice: don’t get in Ukraine’s way,” Brovdi noted.

Read also: Ukraine dismisses Belarusian claims of border drone attacks

He also wished the people of Ukraine faith and endurance, and urged them to pay close attention to air defense alerts.

As reported by Ukrinform, Belarus has accused Ukraine of attempting drone attacks on the border, a claim denied by the State Border Guard Service.

Photo: Robert Brovdi/Facebook