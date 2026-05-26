Russian drone attack damages two high-rise buildings in Mykolaiv

Russian drone attack damages two high-rise buildings in Mykolaiv

Ukrinform
In Mykolaiv, an administrative building and two high-rise buildings were damaged as a result of a Russian drone attack on May 26.

According to Ukrinform, Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

Mykolaiv. An administrative building and two high-rise buildings were damaged as a result of a ‘Shahed’ attack on the city,” Kim said.

Read also: Enemy attack on Odesa damages infrastructure and causes casualties

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 22, an administrative building in Mykolaiv was damaged by a Russian UAV attack.

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