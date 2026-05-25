Russian strike on Derhachi in Kharkiv region kills one person and wounds several others

The Russian army launched a missile strike on the town of Derhachi in the Kharkiv region.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“According to preliminary information, the enemy launched a missile strike on Derhachi. We are determining all the circumstances of the attack,” the post reads.

Shortly thereafter, Syniehubov reported that there was one fatality and several casualties.

“A man was killed as a result of the enemy strike on Derhachi. We are establishing the identity of the deceased. Two people were injured: a 57-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman. They are receiving the necessary medical care,” the official said.

As of 12:35 p.m., four people are known to have been wounded.

“The number of casualties in Derhachi has risen to four. Medical personnel are providing everyone with the necessary assistance,” Syniehubov wrote.

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Cleanup efforts following the enemy strike are ongoing, the head of the Regional Military Administration added.

As reported, the Derhachi community in the Kharkiv district is constantly suffering from Russian shelling, especially border settlements. In April, Russia struck the city of Derhachi with V2U drones for the first time.