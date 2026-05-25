Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya arrives in Kyiv

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya arrived in Kyiv in the morning of May 25 for her first visit to Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Ukrinform, the visit was reported by the media outlet Zerkalo.

Tsikhanouskaya was accompanied by her advisers Franak Viačorka, Denis Kuchynski, and Anatoly Lebedko, as well as Deputy Head of the United Transitional Cabinet Pavel Latushka, Cabinet Chief of Staff Valery Matskevich, and the Cabinet’s representative for social affairs, Olga Zazulinskaya.

Tsikhanouskaya is scheduled to hold meetings with Ukraine’s leadership.

She will also take part in the International Summit of Cities and Regions, an annual event organized within the framework of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine aimed at securing international support for the country’s reconstruction.

Read also: Tsikhanouskaya seeks stronger political and civil society cooperation with Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced during an online briefing on May 22 that Tsikhanouskaya’s visit to Ukraine would take place “soon.”

In January, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya held their first bilateral meeting in the Lithuanian capital.

Photo: Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya / Telegram