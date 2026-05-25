Rubio: U.S. to consider ‘alternatives’ on Iran if diplomacy fails

Rubio: U.S. to consider ‘alternatives’ on Iran if diplomacy fails

Ukrinform
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday that the United States will either reach a favorable agreement with Iran or address the issue in "another way.”

According to Reuters, Rubio made the remarks to reporters in New Delhi, Ukrinform reports.

“The U.S. ⁠will give diplomacy every chance to succeed before exploring the ‘alternatives’,” Rubio said.

According to him, Washington will either have a good agreement with Iran or deal with the country "another way."

There is a "pretty solid thing on the table in terms ⁠of their ability to open up the strait, get the strait open, enter ⁠into a very real, significant, time-limited negotiation on ​he ⁠nuclear matter, and hopefully we can pull ⁠it off," Rubio said.

Read also: Trump sets timeframe for moratorium on Iran's nuclear program

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in India on May 23 for a four-day visit amid geopolitical tensions and a global energy crisis triggered by the war involving Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States, Iran, and several Middle Eastern countries had “largely” agreed on a peace deal and also announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Photo: Official State Department

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