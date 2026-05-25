Rubio: U.S. to consider ‘alternatives’ on Iran if diplomacy fails
According to Reuters, Rubio made the remarks to reporters in New Delhi, Ukrinform reports.
“The U.S. will give diplomacy every chance to succeed before exploring the ‘alternatives’,” Rubio said.
According to him, Washington will either have a good agreement with Iran or deal with the country "another way."
There is a "pretty solid thing on the table in terms of their ability to open up the strait, get the strait open, enter into a very real, significant, time-limited negotiation on he nuclear matter, and hopefully we can pull it off," Rubio said.
As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in India on May 23 for a four-day visit amid geopolitical tensions and a global energy crisis triggered by the war involving Iran.
U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States, Iran, and several Middle Eastern countries had “largely” agreed on a peace deal and also announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Photo: Official State Department