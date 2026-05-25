Russia’s massive attack on Kyiv: Rescue workers continue clearing rubble
Andrii Danyk, head of the State Emergency Service, told reporters this, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.
“Work is actively underway; we are still clearing the rubble. We plan to finish within the next 24 hours, barring any changes,” Danyk said.
As reported, on the night of May 23–24, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukraine using drones and air-, sea-, and land-based missiles, deploying a total of nearly 700 air-attack weapons. The main target of the strike was Kyiv.
As a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine, a total of about 100 people were injured and four were killed.
One hundred and fifty facilities were damaged, including 63 residential buildings, two educational institutions, a hospital, and eight administrative buildings, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko reported.