Russia’s massive attack on Kyiv: Rescue workers continue clearing rubble

Russia’s massive attack on Kyiv: Rescue workers continue clearing rubble

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Ukrinform
Rescue workers plan to complete their work on Monday at sites in Kyiv that were damaged by yesterday’s Russian attack on Ukraine.

Andrii Danyk, head of the State Emergency Service, told reporters this, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Work is actively underway; we are still clearing the rubble. We plan to finish within the next 24 hours, barring any changes,” Danyk said.

As reported, on the night of May 23–24, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukraine using drones and air-, sea-, and land-based missiles, deploying a total of nearly 700 air-attack weapons. The main target of the strike was Kyiv.

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Read also: At least five media outlets in Kyiv damaged in Russian attack on May 24

As a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine, a total of about 100 people were injured and four were killed.

One hundred and fifty facilities were damaged, including 63 residential buildings, two educational institutions, a hospital, and eight administrative buildings, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko reported.

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