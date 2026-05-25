Russians launch attack on Dnipro

The Russian army has struck Dnipro.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy has struck Dnipro. Information on casualties is being verified,” the official wrote.

Read also: Russian attacks on two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region wound five people in one day

The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a “high-speed target” heading toward Dnipro.

As reported, five people, including a child, were injured in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of a Russian attack this morning.

Illustrative photo: Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine