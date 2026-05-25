Russians launch attack on Dnipro
Ukrinform
The Russian army has struck Dnipro.
This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.
“The enemy has struck Dnipro. Information on casualties is being verified,” the official wrote.
The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a “high-speed target” heading toward Dnipro.
As reported, five people, including a child, were injured in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of a Russian attack this morning.
Illustrative photo: Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine