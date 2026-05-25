Russian artillery strike on hospital in Bilozerka wounds staff member

Russian artillery strike on hospital in Bilozerka wounds staff member

Ukrinform
On the morning of Monday, May 25, the Russian military fired artillery at a hospital in Bilozerka, Kherson region.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“At approximately 10:00 a.m., the Russians fired artillery at a hospital in Bilozerka. A 59-year-old hospital employee was injured in the attack,” the statement said.

Read also: Number of casualties rises after morning shelling in Kherson

It is noted that the victim was hospitalized with blast trauma and a concussion.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Kherson region over the past 24 hours, two people were killed and 16 were wounded as a result of Russian aggression.

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