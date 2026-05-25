Russian artillery strike on hospital in Bilozerka wounds staff member
Ukrinform
On the morning of Monday, May 25, the Russian military fired artillery at a hospital in Bilozerka, Kherson region.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
“At approximately 10:00 a.m., the Russians fired artillery at a hospital in Bilozerka. A 59-year-old hospital employee was injured in the attack,” the statement said.
It is noted that the victim was hospitalized with blast trauma and a concussion.
As reported by Ukrinform, in the Kherson region over the past 24 hours, two people were killed and 16 were wounded as a result of Russian aggression.
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