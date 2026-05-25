Massive Russian attack on Kyiv on May 24 damages around 300 sites – Zelensky

In Kyiv, around 300 sites were damaged as a result of a massive Russian attack on May 24, including nearly 150 residential buildings.

According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook.

He said that efforts to deal with the aftermath of yesterday’s Russian strikes continue in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi and Podilskyi districts. Nearly 100 personnel from the State Emergency Service are involved.

“In total, around 300 sites across Kyiv were damaged. Most of them are residential buildings – over the past day, notifications of varying degrees of damage were submitted for nearly 150 private homes and apartment blocks,” Zelensky noted.

As of now, 87 people are reported to have been injured in the capital, including three children. Twenty-one people have been hospitalized, while the rest are receiving outpatient treatment, the President said. He expressed gratitude to medical workers providing care and support, as well as to all emergency services involved in recovery efforts.

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Overall, six regions of Ukraine were under attack on May 24. Zelensky emphasized that “air defense remains a daily priority of Ukraine’s foreign policy work at every level. And pressure on the aggressor – along with accountability for all these strikes – must be ensured.”

He also thanked partners who condemned the attack and those willing to support Ukraine with concrete actions.

As reported by Ukrinform, air defense forces intercepted 55 missiles and 549 Russian drones launched at Ukraine from the evening of May 23, with Kyiv as the main target. There were confirmed impacts of 16 missiles and 51 strike drones across 54 locations.