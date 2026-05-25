CinC Syrskyi, Norwegian Armed Forces Chief visit frontline troops in Southern Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrskyi and Commander-in-Chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces General Eirik Kristoffersen visited military units carrying out combat missions in southern Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, Syrskyi announced this on Facebook.

“Together with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Norway General Eirik Kristoffersen, I visited military command bodies as well as separate airborne assault and assault units performing combat missions to repel the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in the Southern Operational Zone,” Syrskyi said.

According to him, Norway remains one of Ukraine’s most consistent and dedicated allies during the full-scale war, particularly in providing military assistance and funding to strengthen Ukraine’s Defense Forces with air defense systems, drones, and ammunition.

Syrskyi noted that Kristoffersen personally familiarized himself with the operational situation and observed how the available weapons systems are being used.

The commanders discussed the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in weapons, military equipment, and ammunition, as well as further strengthening cooperation both bilaterally and within broader international formats.

Syrskyi expressed gratitude to Kristoffersen, the Norwegian government, and the Norwegian people for their steadfast support and comprehensive assistance to Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Kristoffersen previously stated that Oslo does not rule out the possibility of a future Russian invasion of Norway and suggested that Moscow could attack under the pretext of “protecting” its nuclear facilities in the Arctic.