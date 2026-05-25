War update: 233 clashes across frontline in past day, Ukrainian forces repel 38 assaults on Pokrovsk axis

A total of 233 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders were recorded on May 24, with the heaviest fighting on the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole axes.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a situation update as of 08:00 on May 25, published on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces carried out one missile strike using 89 missiles, as well as 89 airstrikes, dropping 261 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, Russia deployed 9,975 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,898 shelling attacks, including 58 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck six areas of concentrated manpower, one UAV command post, and three Russian artillery systems.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, Russian forces launched five airstrikes using 16 guided bombs and conducted 74 shelling attacks, including two MLRS strikes. One assault action was recorded.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, Russian forces launched seven attacks near Fyholivka, Veterynarne, Starytsia, and toward Okhrimivka and Ternova.

On the Kupiansk axis, Ukrainian forces stopped four Russian attempts to advance near Novoosynove.

On the Lyman axis, Russian troops attempted 11 breakthroughs near Drobysheve, Dibrova, Yampil, Lyman, and Stavky.

On the Sloviansk axis, Russian forces launched eight assaults near Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Kryva Luka, and Riznykivka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, one assault was recorded near Nykyforivka.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, Russian forces carried out 15 attacks near Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, and Rusyn Yar.

On the Pokrovsk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 38 assault attempts near Toretske, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Muravka, and toward Kucheriv Yar, Shevchenko, and Bilytske.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, Russian forces attacked four times near Ternove and toward Velykomykhailivka.

On the Huliaipole axis, Russian forces carried out 28 assaults near Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, and toward Hirke, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Tsvitkove, and Charivne.

On the Orikhiv axis, Ukrainian forces stopped three Russian attempts to advance near Bilohiria, Stepnohirsk, and toward Prymorske.

On the Dnipro River axis, Russian troops attacked twice near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, no signs of Russian offensive group formations were detected.

Photo: AFU General Staff