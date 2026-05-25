Child among 18 injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv region

Kharkiv and 21 other settlements in the Kharkiv region came under Russian attack over the past day, leaving 18 people injured, including a five-year-old child.

According to Ukrinform, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported this on Telegram.

In the town of Bohodukhiv, 17 people were injured, including a five-year-old girl.

In the village of Petrivka in the Shevchenkove community, a 44-year-old man was injured.

In the Bohodukhiv district, damage was reported to two private houses, an outbuilding, a vehicle, and a warehouse in the village of Sinne; 18 vehicles, the windows of an apartment building, a shop and café, three garages, and two private homes in Bohodukhiv; as well as private houses, power lines, a tractor, a bus, vehicles, warehouses, and an administrative building in Zolochiv and nearby villages.

In other districts of the Kharkiv region, private homes, vehicles, agricultural machinery were also damaged.

According to Syniehubov, the transit evacuation center in Lozova received 48 people over the past day. Since the center began operating, a total of 35,888 people have been registered there.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked Bohodukhiv with drones on May 24. Earlier reports said 13 people had been injured.

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram