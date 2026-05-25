Russian attacks on Sumy region leave one civilian killed, four injured

Russian attacks on Sumy region leave one civilian killed, four injured

Ukrinform
Russian forces struck 49 settlements in Ukraine’s Sumy region over the past day, killing one man and injuring four other people.

According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Region Police reported this on Facebook.

The Sumy, Shostka, Okhtyrka, Konotop, and Romny districts came under enemy fire.

Russian troops used guided aerial bombs, attack and FPV drones, as well as artillery.

In the Krasnopillia community, a 24-year-old man was killed after a Russian drone struck a vehicle.

In the Hlukhiv community, a 75-year-old man was injured in a drone attack.

In the Mykolaivka rural community, a 55-year-old man was wounded after explosives were dropped from a drone.

In the Seredyna-Buda community, a 57-year-old woman was injured in a Russian UAV attack.

In the Vorozhba community, an 80-year-old woman sustained injuries in an enemy drone strike.

Destruction and fires were recorded in several settlements. Apartment buildings, private homes, outbuildings, warehouses, vehicles, and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Police investigative teams and explosives experts are working at the attack sites.

Investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code (war crimes) in connection with all recorded incidents.

Read also: Ukraine's air defense downs 246 of 262 drones in overnight Russian attack on Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked 33 settlements in the Sumy region on May 23. One person was killed and more than 20 others were injured.

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