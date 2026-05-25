Russian forces strike Pavlohrad: Residential building hit, three people injured

Russian forces strike Pavlohrad: Residential building hit, three people injured

Ukrinform
Russian forces struck Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region early today, injuring three people after a direct hit on a residential building.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

“One person was injured as a result of the enemy strike on Pavlohrad. The injured is an 18-year-old boy,” the message said.

Later, Hanzha reported that the number of injured had risen to three.

Two more injured men, aged 43 and 45, were hospitalized in moderate condition.

As a result of the attack, a multi-storey residential building was hit.

Read also: Russian attacks on Sumy region leave one civilian killed, four injured

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region from the evening of May 24 using drones and artillery fire.

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