Ukraine's air defense downs 246 of 262 drones in overnight Russian attack on Ukraine

Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized 246 out of 262 drones launched by Russian forces against Ukraine since the evening of May 24.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

From 17:30 on Sunday, May 24, Russia attacked Ukraine with 262 strike drones of various types, including Shahed-type UAVs, as well as Gerbera, Italmas, and decoy drones of the Parodiya type. Launch directions included Oryol, Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The aerial assault was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems forces, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 08:00 on Monday, May 25, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 246 targets across northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine.

Ten drones struck nine locations, while debris from downed drones fell in seven locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones still in Ukrainian airspace.