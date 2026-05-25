British volunteer killed fighting for Ukraine in Donetsk region

British volunteer killed fighting for Ukraine in Donetsk region

Ukrinform
A 23-year-old British volunteer, Ayrton Redfearn, was killed in action fighting for Ukraine in early May.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by The Times.

Redfearn, who was from Devon, was killed on May 9 while serving in a specialized unit supporting the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk region.

Known by the call sign Musso, he had taken over as team leader earlier this year. He was due to receive a medal for bravery.

Redfearn had previously served in the Royal Air Force.

The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed his death, stating: “We are supporting the family of a British national who has died in Ukraine, and are in contact with the Ukrainian authorities.”

His mother, who asked to be identified as Natasha, confirmed the news in a Facebook post, writing that “my beautiful, strong, and incredibly brave son has died.” She revealed she had long feared receiving news of his death.

"This fear became reality on the evening of May 11 and the world of myself, and Ayrton's 10-year-old brother, then fell apart," she said.

According to her, Redfearn was “extremely happy” in Ukraine and had built an international circle of friends there, “all with the same mission of fighting for Ukraine.”

Read also: About 20,000 foreign volunteers serve or have served in AFU

As reported by Ukrinform, volunteers from 75 countries have joined units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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