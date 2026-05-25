Russia's May 24 attack damages 150 sites across Ukraine – Svyrydenko

A total of 150 sites across Ukraine were damaged as a result of Russia's overnight attack on May 24, including 63 residential buildings, two educational institutions, a hospital, and eight administrative buildings.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

She noted that many cultural sites, including museums, were also damaged. Dozens of premises housing Ukrainian businesses were destroyed as well.

Emergency crews have been working throughout the day to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

"I want to thank every single person for the way Ukraine responded to this strike – with dignity and strength. It was a day of mutual support and unity that no missile can destroy. I thank all emergency services – the State Emergency Service, the National Police, medical workers, utility crews – as well as all Ukrainians helping at the strike sites and supporting one another. Even after this horrific night, businesses immediately began repairing windows, welcoming guests, and feeding rescuers. This is the true resilience of Ukraine," Svyrydenko said.

She stressed that Russia "will pay for all the damage and destruction." To achieve this, Svyrydenko emphasized the importance of documenting losses and property damage in the Register of Damage for Ukraine (RD4U). Applications can be submitted electronically through the Diia web portal by individuals, government authorities, and businesses regardless of ownership structure.

She also added that "the state stands by businesses and is ready to provide support." She urged entrepreneurs to make use of the following programs:

compensation of insurance premiums of up to UAH 3 million for all regions and compensation for damages of up to UAH 30 million for frontline regions. Applications can be submitted through Diia.Business or the Export Credit Agency (ECA) platform;

recovery grants of up to UAH 16 million for manufacturing enterprises;

compensation for part of salaries and the single social contribution to help preserve jobs after enemy strikes under the Point of Support program.

"Russians may launch an Oreshnik missile at a garage cooperative and fire dozens of missiles at our cities. But we will endure and rebuild everything. Because this is about the superpower of Ukraine and all Ukrainians," Svyrydenko said.

On the night of May 23 to 24, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukraine using drones as well as air-, sea-, and ground-launched missiles, deploying a total of 690 missiles and drones. The main target of the strike was Kyiv.

Overall, around 100 people were injured in the Russian attack across Ukraine, while four people were killed.