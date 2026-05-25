Russian forces damage Kyiv Opera and Ballet Theatre in Kyiv attack

In Kyiv, damage was reported to the building of the “Kyiv Municipal Academic Opera and Ballet Theater” following a massive Russian missile and drone attack on the night of May 24.

According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv Opera announced this on Facebook.

“Due to damage to the theater building resulting from the massive nighttime attack, we are forced to cancel today’s performance of the ballet ‘Thumbelina,’” the post reads.

All purchased tickets remain valid. The performance will be rescheduled for a later date, which will be announced shortly.

As reported by Ukrinform, damage has been recorded at 50 locations in Kyiv following a massive Russian attack—these include apartment buildings and private homes, shopping centers, educational institutions, a market, administrative buildings of the State Emergency Service and police, and the National Museum “Chornobyl.”

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