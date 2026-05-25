Russian forces damage Kyiv Opera and Ballet Theatre in Kyiv attack

Russian forces damage Kyiv Opera and Ballet Theatre in Kyiv attack

Ukrinform
In Kyiv, damage was reported to the building of the “Kyiv Municipal Academic Opera and Ballet Theater” following a massive Russian missile and drone attack on the night of May 24.

According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv Opera announced this on Facebook.

“Due to damage to the theater building resulting from the massive nighttime attack, we are forced to cancel today’s performance of the ballet ‘Thumbelina,’” the post reads.

All purchased tickets remain valid. The performance will be rescheduled for a later date, which will be announced shortly.

Read also: Combined Russian strike on Kyiv causes hits on residential buildings across multiple districts, killing

As reported by Ukrinform, damage has been recorded at 50 locations in Kyiv following a massive Russian attack—these include apartment buildings and private homes, shopping centers, educational institutions, a market, administrative buildings of the State Emergency Service and police, and the National Museum “Chornobyl.”

Illustrative photo

More news

Topics

Agency

While citing and using any materials on the Internet, links to the website ukrinform.net not lower than the first paragraph are mandatory. In addition, citing the translated materials of foreign media outlets is possible only if there is a link to the website ukrinform.net and the website of a foreign media outlet. Materials marked as "Advertisement" or with a disclaimer reading "The material has been posted in accordance with Part 3 of Article 9 of the Law of Ukraine "On Advertising" No. 270/96-VR of July 3, 1996 and the Law of Ukraine "On the Media" No. 2849-Х of March 31, 2023 and on the basis of an agreement/invoice.

Online media entity; Media identifier - R40-01421.

© 2015-2026 Ukrinform. All rights reserved.

Extended searchHide extended search
By period:
-