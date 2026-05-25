Russians restrict transport movement in temporarily occupied parts of Kherson region – Yellow Ribbon

Russian occupiers are restricting movement in the temporarily occupied Kherson region and tightening the transport isolation of communities.

The resistance movement "Yellow Ribbon" reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Occupiers are restricting movement in the temporarily occupied Kherson region and intensifying the transport isolation of communities. Activists of the Yellow Ribbon movement report that in the Hornostayivka area, local residents have been forbidden to travel toward Kakhovka and Nova Kakhovka," the post says.

It is noted that until recently these settlements were practically the only places where people could receive basic medical care, since the local healthcare system is operating under extremely limited conditions.

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As Ukrinform reported, Russian occupiers are tightening the curfew regime in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region.