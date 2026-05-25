118th Separate Mechanized Brigade enters Ukraine’s Book of Records for defense of Mala Tokmachka

The 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine’s Ground Forces has been entered into the National Register of Records of Ukraine for its significant contribution to holding the defense line and repelling daily enemy attacks in the area of Mala Tokmachka.

The Brigade announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to the statement, the diploma certifying the national record was presented to the brigade’s command by Oleh Ivanenko, head of the supervisory board of the national project Book of Records of Ukraine.

The Brigade emphasized that the village of Mala Tokmachka had become one of the longest-held defensive positions in the modern Russian-Ukrainian war. Ukraine’s Defense Forces have continuously controlled this sector for more than 1,500 days under constant assaults, artillery fire, aerial attacks, and drone pressure.

“In reality, the national record is merely a historical acknowledgment of fact. The true reward for our titans is every meter of Ukrainian land preserved. Honor and glory to all warriors and all units that held and continue to hold the lines in the Mala Tokmachka area,” the Brigade said.

The 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade is a mechanized formation of the Ukrainian Ground Forces and is part of the 17th Army Corps. Since the summer of 2023, the Brigade has been fighting on the Zaporizhzhia front.

The shoulder patch of the Brigade features three golden arrows on a red-and-green diagonal shield – an element of the coat of arms of Poltava, where the Brigade is based.

As reported earlier, in late March, soldiers of the 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade, together with adjacent units, repelled a Russian mechanized assault near Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region, eliminating 20 invaders and enemy equipment.

Photo: 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade