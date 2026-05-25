Warsaw hosts 'Be Brave Like Ukraine' forum

The "Be Brave Like Ukraine" forum took place in Warsaw on Saturday, May 23, bringing together the Ukrainian community in Poland as well as Poles who actively support Ukraine and Ukrainians.

Held for the fourth consecutive year, the forum gathered more than 200 participants, including opinion leaders, entrepreneurs, volunteers, and representatives of culture and civil society, according to Ukrinform.

The event was organized by NGO Euromaidan-Warszawa and the Stand with Ukraine Foundation under the honorary patronage of the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland and with the support of numerous business partners.

The forum program featured three main thematic blocks dedicated to culture, business, and volunteer activities.

During the official opening, Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar stressed that Poland has become a place of support, safety, and hope for Ukrainians, while Warsaw has emerged as one of the centers of the Ukrainian movement worldwide.

"Our community abroad is not an observer, but an active participant in Ukraine's struggle," the diplomat said.

A special highlight of the opening ceremony was the performance of the Ukrainian national anthem by Ruslana, winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2004. During her speech, Ruslana Lyzhychko focused on the deeper dimension of culture and its importance for identity.

"For Ukrainians, freedom is extremely important. Freedom comes above all else. I am inspired by how our boys and girls at war maintain positivity while continuing to create. We need to draw strength from our defenders because every Ukrainian is a work of art," Ruslana said.

In the business section of the forum, representatives of various sectors – including logistics, gastronomy, construction, and business consulting – shared their views on company development, adaptation to local conditions, Ukraine's reconstruction, and the upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference 2026 to be held soon in Gdansk.

The forum also focused on volunteer work, discussing how assistance to Ukraine has evolved over recent years from spontaneous initiatives into professional, well-organized structures.

Natalka Panchenko, leader of Euromaidan-Warszawa, highlighted the scale of challenges currently facing aid organizations and the long-term nature of their involvement. She pointed to both financial constraints and the emotional burden of working with people affected by the war.

"Volunteering is a way of life. The biggest challenge today is finding enough funds to meet all the needs," Panchenko said.

The forum also featured a meeting with veteran and defender of Snake Island Vlad Zadorin, who spent 679 days in Russian captivity.

The culmination of the event was the official announcement of the "50 Friends of Ukraine" list, honoring individuals especially dedicated to supporting Ukraine in the humanitarian, social, and international spheres. The recognition highlighted the role of those whose concrete actions contribute to strengthening Ukraine and advancing international solidarity.

The event also included a charity auction, with proceeds traditionally directed toward supporting Ukraine. This year, the funds will be used to purchase drones and build shelters for children.

Photo credit: Yurii Banakhevych