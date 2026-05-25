Russian army loses 1,020 soldiers, two MLRS in war against Ukraine over past day

Russian army loses 1,020 soldiers, two MLRS in war against Ukraine over past day

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Ukrinform
Russia's total combat losses in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to May 25, 2026, amounted to about 1,356,940 personnel, including 1,020 killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Russia has also lost 11,953 (+3) tanks, 24,608 (+5) armored combat vehicles, 42,687 (+47) artillery systems, 1,802 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,396 air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 1,465 (+14) ground robotic systems, 310,245 (+1,924) tactical UAVs, 4,687 (+55) cruise missiles, 33 ships/boats, 2 submarines, 99,000 (+302) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,218 (+2) units of special equipment.

Read also: Ukrainian forces strike Lukoil oil refinery, Yaroslavl-3 pumping station in Russia

The figures are being updated.

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