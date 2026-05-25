Ukrainian forces destroy rare Russian radar station

Ukrainian forces destroy rare Russian radar station

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Ukrinform
Soldiers of Ukraine's Black Forest Brigade detected and destroyed a rare Russian 5N63S target illumination and guidance radar station using attack drones.

The brigade announced this on Facebook, releasing footage of the combat operation, according to Ukrinform.

The radar station serves as a command post within Russia's S-300 and S-400 air defense systems, which form the backbone of the country's multilayered air defense network. Essentially, the station functions as the "brain" of the missile system, designed to detect targets and guide missiles toward them.

"Strike drone operators from the Black Forest Brigade neutralized the enemy radar with a direct hit," the brigade said.

Read also: Ukrainian Defense Forces strike enemy convoy and field depots in Luhansk region

Earlier, the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces struck a radar station belonging to an S-300V air defense missile system in Shyroka Balka, Donetsk region, as well as a Tor system in Berestove, Zaporizhzhia region.

Photo: Black Forest Brigade / Facebook

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