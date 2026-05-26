OSCE states condemn Russian terror, reaffirm support for Ukraine - Sybiha

OSCE participating states have condemned Russian terror and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine during a special meeting convened at Ukraine's request following Russia's massive attacks.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported this on social media platform X, according to Ukrinform.

Sybiha said a special joint meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council and the Forum for Security Cooperation in Vienna was convened at Ukraine's demand.

"This joint meeting addressed Russia's massive missile and drone attacks against Ukraine, as well as Moscow's latest threats. OSCE Participating States clearly condemned Russian terror and reaffirmed their strong commitment to continue supporting Ukraine," Sybiha said.

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He stressed that despite Russia's attempts to intimidate state representatives and foreign diplomats, the international community firmly stands with Ukraine.

"I value all messages of genuine solidarity and support, as well as the swift response of the Swiss OSCE Chairpersonship and the Georgian Chairpersonship of the Forum for Security Cooperation in convening this meeting," Sybiha added.

Photo: x.com/andrii_sybiha