Ceasefire must precede serious peace talks – German lawmaker

Peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia can only be credible and balanced if they are preceded by a ceasefire, and Putin's refusal to accept this condition is one of the reasons the negotiation process has stalled.

German Bundestag member Juergen Hardt, foreign policy spokesperson for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag, said in an interview with Ukrinform.

"I believe Ukraine should continue insisting that there must be a ceasefire before peace negotiations begin. Otherwise, peace talks cannot be either credible or equal. Putin categorically rejects this, and that was also one of the reasons why the negotiations were disrupted," Hardt said.

According to him, a genuine and just peace is only possible if Ukraine negotiates from a position of strength.

"If there is a real, just peace between Russia and Ukraine – and that is only possible when Ukraine negotiates from a position of strength – then we would, of course, support such a peace agreement if Ukraine supports it," he said.

Hardt recalled that Ukraine and European countries had already formulated a joint 20-point position in response to an "absolutely unacceptable 28-point plan" that had apparently emerged during talks in Florida.

Addressing the conditions for possible restoration of economic cooperation with Russia after the war, Hardt said this would depend on a fundamental change in Russian policy, "especially in the area of military policy and large-scale rearmament."

"In that context, other processes could then become possible. If Russia completely changed course, the European Union could once again make certain proposals, for example regarding closer economic cooperation, which we already offered Russia 20 years ago. But all of this would only be possible if Russian policy changed fundamentally. And I consider such a change entirely possible as a result of a genuine peace treaty. Otherwise, I also cannot imagine Ukraine agreeing to peace," the German politician said.

He added that if Russia continues large-scale rearmament, with missiles, drones, tanks, and aircraft stationed near Ukraine's borders, or if substantial Russian forces remain on Ukrainian territory, "that is not the basis on which Ukraine could accept peace."

"But the final decision must be made by Kyiv," Hardt said.

He also added that NATO would become stronger if Ukraine eventually joined the Alliance.

"There is now no army in Europe as strong and battle-hardened as the Ukrainian army. This army was born out of necessity – from a defensive war," he said.

According to Hardt, Ukraine's security will depend first and foremost on ensuring that the country itself remains strong enough to defend its borders with the support of partners.

He stressed that a peace acceptable to Ukraine would have "pan-European significance" and ideally should be embedded in international agreements within the framework of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe or the United Nations.

If such a peace agreement were enshrined in international law and supported by international institutions, he said, it could create obligations for member states of those organizations.

"In that case, I cannot imagine Germany shirking its responsibility," Hardt said.

At the same time, he noted that this would be "the third step – after a peace agreement and its formalization under international law."

"Security guarantees for Ukraine are one of the key issues of any peace acceptable to Ukraine," Hardt said.