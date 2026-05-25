Two killed, three injured in Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk

Two people were killed and three others injured in a Russian morning attack on Kramatorsk.

That is according to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reports.

Russian forces struck Kramatorsk and the village of Yasnohirka in the Kramatorsk city community at 10:22, killing a 38-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man. Three women were also injured.

The victims, aged 46, 54, and 56, were diagnosed with blast injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds. They received the necessary medical assistance.

The final consequences of the attack and the type of weapon used are still being established, the prosecutor's office said.

Read also: Russian strike on Derhachi in Kharkiv region kills one person and wounds several others

Under the procedural guidance of the Kramatorsk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into a war crime under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Earlier, the head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, said that Russian forces dropped five FAB-250 aerial bombs on the city on the morning of May 25. Fourteen apartment buildings, an educational institution, and administrative buildings were damaged.

Photo credit: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office