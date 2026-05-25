Foreign diplomats visit sites of Russian strikes in Kyiv

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, together with representatives of more than 70 foreign diplomatic missions in Ukraine, visited locations hit by Russian strikes in Kyiv and laid flowers in memory of the victims.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"We call on the international community to respond strongly to Russian terror. Clear signals are needed to Moscow that we are united, that we will respond firmly, that Ukraine will receive additional air defense systems and missiles, and that Ukraine will definitely become a member of the EU. At these strike sites, we clearly see how the enemy responds to peaceful efforts by Ukraine and its allies. Therefore, increased pressure on Moscow is necessary," Sybiha said while addressing the foreign diplomats.

He also expressed gratitude to the State Emergency Service and all rescue workers for saving lives and their tireless work at the sites of Russian attacks.

In the early hours of May 24, Russian forces launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine using drones and air-, sea-, and ground-launched missiles, deploying a total of 690 aerial weapons. Kyiv was the main target of the attack.

According to Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat, Russia also launched a missile of the Oreshnik type at an area near Bila Tserkva, fired from the Kapustin Yar range.

Overall, around 100 people were injured across Ukraine in the attack, and four were killed.

Photo: Screenshot from the video