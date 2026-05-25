Africa important for Ukraine's European integration efforts – Foreign Ministry

Ukraine views Africa as a strategic direction not only for strengthening its international standing and partnerships, but also as an important element of its European integration through participation in joint economic and security initiatives with the European Union.

Liubov Abravitova, Director of the Department for Africa and Regional African Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

The diplomat recalled that Ukraine's first-ever "Strategy for the Development of Relations with African States" since independence was approved in January 2022, and work is currently underway on the next strategy covering the period from 2027 onward.

According to Abravitova, Ukraine's key priorities in Africa should include strengthening Ukraine's agency and presence on the continent, developing shared resource supply chains, promoting peace and security, and building a sustainable network of political and economic support through humanitarian, cultural, and educational projects.

"The African direction is also important for Ukraine's European integration. The EU is expanding cooperation with Africa through large-scale initiatives. For example, the Global Gateway initiative alone plans to invest more than EUR 150 billion in sustainable development projects in Africa this year. Ukraine can also integrate into these processes by offering its own experience, technologies, and innovations – from the agricultural sector to responses to crisis and security challenges," Abravitova said.

She added that achieving this requires a joint approach involving the state, business community, and civil society, as well as the development of Ukraine's own expert base focused on training a new generation of Africa specialists.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said earlier that Ukraine sought to deepen cooperation with African countries as an equal and reliable partner in the fields of security, food supply, education, and development.