Zelensky comments on letter to Trump, U.S. Congress: Situation requires urgent action

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky explained why he sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress regarding the critical shortage of air defense systems.

Zelensky said this in his evening address, according to Ukrinform.

“This week, I prepared a special letter – a letter addressed to the President of the United States and to Congress. And yesterday, the letter was officially delivered to the institutions in Washington. It is quite rare for the leader of another state to address both the President and Congress of the United States simultaneously with a letter. But the situation now requires action, swift and effective action. It is important that America hear Ukraine,” the President said.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine understands much of the world’s attention is currently focused on the war in Iran.

“But the war here in Europe must also be brought to an end – a very bloody war that is already in its fifth year at full scale. And the sooner we are able to provide greater protection against ballistic threats, the sooner we will be able to make diplomacy work,” the Ukrainian President said.

According to Zelensky, as long as Russia relies on missiles, its interest in diplomacy is not genuine.

“We must correct this. And we can do so only together with America. Ukraine is grateful to America for all its support. And Ukraine will be even more grateful for a dignified peace and guaranteed security. All of this is possible – if there is sufficient determination. I thank everyone who is helping us,” he said.

Commenting on the visit to Ukraine by members of the U.S. Congress earlier that day, Zelensky stressed the importance of continued American support and of U.S. representatives witnessing firsthand the realities in Ukraine, especially after Russia’s particularly brutal mass strike overnight Sunday.

The Ukrainian President also recalled his conversation on Wednesday with Ursula von der Leyen.

“I am grateful for her support. Air defense is the top priority. We are also preparing a special format with the European Union – the Drone Deal – a very promising format,” Zelensky said.

He added that Europe’s security cannot be imagined without Ukraine.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn said that Zelensky had sent an urgent letter to Trump and the U.S. Congress regarding Ukraine’s critical shortage of air defense systems.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine