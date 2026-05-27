Zelensky discusses EU accession, strengthening air defense with von der Leyen

Zelensky discusses EU accession, strengthening air defense with von der Leyen

Ukrinform
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed Ukraine's path to membership in the European Union and efforts to strengthen Ukrainian air defense with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

He stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"We also spoke about Ukraine's path to EU membership. We are fully ready for the opening of all six negotiation clusters and count on opening the first cluster – Fundamentals – already in June," Zelensky said.

He stressed that it is equally important for the first tranche from the European support package to arrive as soon as possible.

"A date has been set – and we hope everything will be implemented exactly as agreed," the President said.

The head of state also discussed with Ursula von der Leyen work on strengthening Ukrainian air defense.

Read also: Russia prepares additional mobilization – Zelensky

"Europe has the relevant capabilities, and we discussed this in particular as part of our cooperation with the EU on the Drone Deal track. Thank you, Ursula, for supporting this format. Importantly, our teams are actively working, and already there are countries ready to join," Zelensky noted.

As Ukrinform reported, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten, said he sees Ukraine's future as a full-fledged member of the European Union and noted that Ukraine should receive a clear path to the EU.

Photo: Zelensky / Telegram

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