Zelensky sends urgent letter to Trump about critical shortage of air defense equipment

President Volodymyr Zelensky sent an urgent letter to U.S. President Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress regarding a critical shortage of air defense equipment.

This information was confirmed to journalists by the President’s communications adviser, Dmytro Lytvyn, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

He stated that the Ukrainian head of state sent the letter to two recipients—the U.S. President and Congress.

Earlier, The Kyiv Independent reported on the sending of the letter.

As reported by Ukrinform, 92 people were injured and three were killed in Kyiv during the Russian attack on May 24. Approximately 300 structures were damaged in the city, including nearly 150 residential buildings. In total, during this attack, Russia used 90 missiles and 600 UAVs.

Earlier this month, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force, stated that Ukraine is facing a shortage of missiles for the Patriot, NASAMS, and IRIS-T systems due to intense Russian shelling and difficulties with weapons deliveries, which has led to depleted stocks and a partial shortage of ammunition in air defense units.

Archive photo: OP