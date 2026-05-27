Ukrenergo forecasts no power outages on Thursday
Ukrinform
No electricity consumption restrictions are planned in Ukraine for Thursday, May 28.
Ukrenergo announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
Consumers are being urged to limit the use of high-power electrical appliances during the evening hours from 18:00 to 22:00, and instead shift energy-intensive activities to daytime hours from 10:00 to 16:00.
As Ukrinform previously reported, as of the morning of May 27, new power outages were being recorded due to Russian strikes, as well as thunderstorms and strong wind gusts.