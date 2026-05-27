Russia prepares additional mobilization – Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he has information about preparations for additional mobilization in Russia: the Russian leadership has set the task of increasing the occupation contingent by tens of thousands.

According to Ukrinform, the head of state announced this on Telegram following a defense meeting attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov.

"We are also receiving increasing amounts of internal Russian information regarding preparations for additional mobilization in the aggressor state. Above all, this is intended to compensate for the particularly high losses of the Russian army on the occupied territory of Ukraine. Russia's political leadership has set the task of increasing the occupation contingent, which means at least tens of thousands more personnel," Zelensky said.

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He noted that he also possesses information regarding a further increase in mobilization efforts. According to the President, this is precisely why the Russian authorities have intensified the issuance of so-called mobilization orders.

"We view these Russian steps as confirmation that Moscow is not preparing for real diplomacy, and we will share the available data with our partners. Russia must end its war, and the world has leverage. We are working at every level to protect Ukraine and push Russia toward diplomacy," Zelensky stated.

As previously reported, Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier said that the Russian political leadership is planning further offensive operations and preparing to involve more personnel, including through the expansion of mobilization processes in Russia.

Photo: Zelensky / Telegram