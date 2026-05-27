Zelensky announces new long-range strikes on Russia’s oil industry

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced new long-range operations against Russia following a meeting with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov.

The President made the statement during his evening address, according to Ukrinform.

“There was a briefing from the Security Service of Ukraine – Major General Khmara – including on internal security here in Ukraine. We are continuing operations against those who chose not Ukraine but assistance to the enemy. Ukraine will be tough with them,” Zelensky said.

He added that a detailed meeting had taken place on Wednesday with Syrskyi and Hnatov.

“I approved our new long-range operations – this is what is needed to make Russia feel that it will have to pay for the war with its own losses. Russia’s oil industry will continue to be reduced if Russia chooses war,” the head of state stressed.

According to Zelensky, the Ukrainian authorities are seeing signs that Russia’s political leadership is seeking ways to compensate for losses at the front.

“Their occupation force has been reduced. They are issuing so-called mobilization orders in larger numbers, calling up Russians for so-called military training exercises, and introducing other measures in order to continue this essentially covert mobilization on a larger scale. We will share this information with our partners. It is a clear argument that pressure on Russia is not sufficient,” he said.

The President also noted that Ukraine is marking Special Operations Forces Day today.

“I congratulated the warriors, and I am grateful to every SOF member for their bravery. The Special Operations Forces are truly one of the strongest, most distinguished, and simply formidable components of Ukraine’s defense. Thank you! Thank you, guys, for the meeting. Thank you, guys, for the vyshyvanka!” Zelensky said.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky held a meeting on the frontline situation, including developments in the Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine